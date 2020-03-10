Weather Authority: Rain & Snow Likely Tuesday Night

The active pattern continues with several more weathermakers in the extended period. While none of these systems are producing heavy precipitation in themselves, you add them up and over an inch of rain is likely for most areas by the weekend.

After a break in the wet weather Tuesday, rain and snow are back in the forecast Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The best chance of snow is going to be Madison and points north and east where up to an inch is possible. Area-wide rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch. What snow snow does fall will quickly melt as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees.

Most of Wednesday itself will be on the dry side. Despite decreasing clouds, don't expect a whole lot of sunshine through early afternoon. This dry period won't last long either with the third weathermaker of the week arriving for the day Thursday.

At this point, Thursday looks like a washout with light to at times moderate rainfall. Totals of a quarter to half inch possible during this time frame. Dry weather will return once again for the day on Friday.

