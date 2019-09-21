Weather Authority: Rain could impact the Badgers game today

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium today.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

If you're going to the game, make sure take a rain poncho. Even though it's not a slam dunk, there will be a decent chance a shower or storm could impact the game.

Umbrellas are not allow inside the stadium.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s throughout the game.

The wind could also impact the game. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph.