Weather Authority: Rain will likely impact the Badgers game Saturday

Rain and a few storms will make for a soggy Saturday this weekend.

Unfortunately, it looks like rain will likely impact the Badgers game.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The rain will likely hold off for Badger Bash and the start of the game. The better chance of rain will come during the second half. Rain will likely fall at some point during the game, so make sure you take a rain poncho to the game. Umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium.

With temperatures only in the 50s throughout the day, you'll probably also want to wear a jacket or sweatshirt.

Right now, the potential for lightning looks low, so a weather delay looks unlikely.

Widespread heavy rain and strong storms are not expected on Saturday.

The rain will develop from west to east across southern Wisconsin Saturday morning and taper off from west to east Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is definitely going to be the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities. It looks like Sunday will be the beginning of a dry stretch of weather.