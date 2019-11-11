Weather Authority: Record cold temperatures likely Tuesday

Monday night will be the coldest night of the fall season so far by far.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be below 10 degrees. Single-digit temperature readings are expected across southern Wisconsin.

The record low temperature for November 12 in Madison will likely be broken. The record low for November 12 is 7 degrees, which was set in 1911. Madison bottomed out at 7 degrees on November 12 in 1986 as well.

The official forecast low for Madison Tuesday morning is 4 degrees.

��RECORD COLD��: Madison will likely break the record for the coldest temperature recorded on Nov. 12 tmrw. It will be a close call for the record high minimum temperature.



Here's a look at forecast lows vs record lows and forecast highs vs record high mins across the Midwest. pic.twitter.com/TClkZk7kpk — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 11, 2019

The record for the coldest high on November 12 in Madison is 16 degrees, which was set back in 1940. This record will likely stay intact on Tuesday. The official forecast high for Madison on Tuesday is 19 degrees.

This surge of cold air will spread throughout the upper Midwest. Many other cities will come close to breaking their record lows or coldest highs on Tuesday as well.

To make matters worse, there is will be a northwest wind at 5-15 mph on Tuesday. This will put wind chills 5-10 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.

OUCH... Wind chills Tuesday morning will be below 0°.



Make sure you and your kids bundle up! Also, don't forget about your pets!



NBC15 Weather Authority app: https://t.co/0jneUl5Kvv pic.twitter.com/9VqWgE1JVy — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 11, 2019

Make sure you and the kids bundle up Tuesday morning. You want to dress in layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible. Also, don't forget to bring your pets inside or give them a warm spot to stay Monday night into Tuesday.