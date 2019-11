Record cold temperature broken Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning wasn't just cold. It was record breaking cold.

The low in Madison Tuesday morning was 4 degrees. This breaks the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in Madison's weather history.

The previous record was 7 degrees, which was set in 1911 and tied in 1986.

The record cold extends well beyond Wisconsin and even the Midwest. Record low temperatures have been recorded as far south as Texas this morning.

The forecast high for Madison is 18 degrees. The coldest high recorded in Madison on November 12 is 16 degrees (1940).