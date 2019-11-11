Weather Authority: Snowfall total record set Tuesday

Another snowfall record was broken on Tuesday, November 11 in Madison.

On Tuesday, 2.5" of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport. This breaks the daily snowfall record for November 11 in Madison.

The previous record was 2.0" of snow, which was set back in 1891. That record stood for over 110 years.

The seasonal snowfall total for Madison is now up to 15.4" of snow, which is way ahead of schedule for this time of year. The average seasonal snowfall through November 11 is 1.1" of snow.

Most places from Madison to east along I-94 and points south along the WI-IL border saw 2-4" of snow.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Team is already tracking the next round of accumulating snow. Snow will be likely late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Right now, accumulations look light. Snow accumulations will likely range from 1-3" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely develop north of Madison and I-94.