Weather Authority: Strong storms possible this evening & overnight

After a sunny day, the sky could turn stormy tonight.

A weakening line of showers and storms will develop ahead of a strong storm system and cold front and push from west to east across the area this evening and overnight.

There will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly west of Madison, this evening and overnight. However, the greatest threat of severe weather will likely develop across Minnesota and Iowa this afternoon and evening.

With a line of storms expected to develop, the main threat will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts. The strongest storms that develop could also produce hail and locally heavy rain. The tornado threat will likely remain very low.

Widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. The threat of severe weather will likely remain isolated.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (2 out of 4).

Most of the rain will be gone by Wednesday morning. As the rain moves out, cooler and drier will filter into the area. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

After tonight, our next best chance of rain will come on Friday. Rain and storms are likely Friday.