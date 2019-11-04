Weather Authority: Tracking more snow and the coldest weather so far this fall

Believe it or not, winter is still over 40 days away! But, this forecast would make you think we are in the dead of winter.

The next round of accumulating snow will arrive Tuesday night. The snow will develop from west to east across the area Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday morning. Most of the snow will be out of the area by noon on Wednesday.

Widespread snowfall totals will range from 1-3" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely fall from Madison to I-94 and points north. Places near the WI-IL border will likely not see as much snow.

SN❄️W THANK YOU!!!



Our next round of accumulating snow is expected to arrive Tuesday night. Snow will develop from west to east across the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Widespread snowfall totals will be between 1-3" of snow.

The Wednesday morning commute could be slick and snowy. Make sure to give yourself extra time to travel Wednesday morning.

The end of the work week won't be as snowy, but it is going to be much colder. An Arctic high will bring in a surge of cold air Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 20s. Lows Thursday night will be in the teens.

Another Arctic high will develop early next week and bring in the coldest air of the fall season so far. Highs early next week could struggle to top 20 degrees. Plus, overnight lows could be below 10 degrees.