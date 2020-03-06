Weather Authority: Warmest air of the season arrives this weekend

In a rare occurrence across southern Wisconsin, a third weekend in a row of beautiful weather is expected. Lingering snow and ice will be no match for what will likely be the warmest air of the year to date. Make plans now to get outside and soak up this early taste of spring!

Clear skies will lead to cool temperatures in the lower 20s early Saturday. From there, winds will shift to the south and pump in some mild conditions. With sunny skies, look for highs to top out into the lower to middle 50s.

One thing to note will be the winds, as they pick up out of the south during the afternoon hours. Sustained winds of 15-30 mph are possible with gusts closer to 40 mph. Winds will remain high through the day on Sunday.

Continued sunshine and gusty winds will bring the warmest air of the season by Sunday afternoon. Widespread 60 degree temperatures are likely for southern Wisconsin. Enjoy it now, because active weather returns Monday with several chances of precipitation continuing through the week.

