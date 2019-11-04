Weather Authority: What is a Snow Squall Warning?

This winter you're going to hear the NBC15 Weather Authority Team use a new term, Snow Squall Warning.

A snow squall is an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow squalls can cause whiteout or blizzard like conditions. They are very localized and can have a big impact on travel.

According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls have had a long history of being associated with deadly traffic accidents.

For the first time this winter, the National Weather Service will be issuing Snow Squall Warnings.

A Snow Squall Warning is issued when a snow squall is occurring or developing.

The warnings will target a small area and will only be in effect for 30 to 60 minutes.

Snow Squall Warnings will be similar to Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Snow Squall Warnings will be different than Winter Storm Warnings because they will not cover a large area and will not be in effect for several hours.

The bottom line is when a Snow Squall Warning is issued for your location traveling will be highly discouraged.

