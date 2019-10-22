Weather Authority: Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for every county in southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is going to be a very windy day. Expect max sustained winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph.

Wind gusts this strong could make traveling north or south Tuesday difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles. People driving high-profile vehicles on I-39, US Highway 12 and US Highway 151 should use caution.

These strong of winds could also knockdown small tree limbs and blow away trash cans and lawn decorations.

With the leaves near or at peak fall color in southern Wisconsin, strong winds is one of the last things we want right now. Strong winds will knock the leaves off the trees and shorten the fall foliage season.

With temperatures only expected to hold steady in the 40s, wind chills will likely be in the 30s all day.

As of 10 a.m. here are the strongest wind reports in the area.

Monroe 48 mph

Madison 39 mph

Janesville 39 mph

Watertown 39 mph

Boscobel 36 mph

Priarie Du Chien 31 mph

The wind will eventually start to lighten up tonight into Wednesday morning.