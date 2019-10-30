Weather Authority: Winter Weather Advisory issued for southeast Wisconsin

Mother nature is going to dress up as winter for Halloween this year.

The next round of accumulating snow will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth counties. This advisory will go into effect tonight and remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.

#WeatherAuthority: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock & Walworth Co. The heaviest snow will fall across the southeastern corner of the state. Falling snow and slick, snowy roads could slow you down Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/P5UqaHV4Yz — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 30, 2019

Snowfall totals will vary across southern Wisconsin. The heaviest snow will likely fall across the southeastern corner of the state. This is where 3-6" of snow will be possible. This includes Janesville and Jefferson. Madison will likely see between 1-3" of snow. Most places well northwest of Madison will only see a dusting. Places like La Crosse, Viroqua and Camp Douglas might not even see that much snow.

The Thursday morning commute could be rough for many, especially from Madison and points south and east. Slick, snowy roads will likely slow you down. Plus, falling snow will lower your visibility. Make sure to pad extra time on to your morning commute.

The snow will clear the area Thursday afternoon, and we could even see a little sunshine late in the day. Thursday is going to be a cold day. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s.

This Halloween will likely be one of the coldest in decades. The forecast high for Madison is 34 degrees. In terms of high temperature, it will be the coldest since 1996 and the second coldest in over 80 years.

COLD HALLOWEEN FACTS: This Halloween will likely be the coldest #Halloween in 23 years. The forecast high is 34°. The coldest high on Halloween is 30° (1917).



The kids will need to bundle up for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chills be near 20°. pic.twitter.com/siFdZB1u4p — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 30, 2019

The coldest high temperature recorded on Halloween in Madison is 30 degrees.

Trick-or-treating for the kids Thursday evening looks cold. Temperatures will be near freezing. A north wind at 10-15 will put wind chills in the teens and 20s. Make sure the kids bundle up underneath their Halloween costume. Also, untreated sidewalks could still be snowy and slick.