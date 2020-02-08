Weather alert: Snow storm expected on Sunday

A strong system will bring in a round of moderate to heavy snowfall Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.

Weather forecast for Sat. Feb. 8, 2020. (Source: WMTV)

Storm watches and advisories in our area:

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6PM Sunday: Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Vernon Co., WI.

WINTER STORM WATCH: Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk Co., WI.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6PM Sunday: Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette Co., WI.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9PM Sunday: Dodge and Jefferson Co., WI.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A few peeks of sunshine and slight chance of flurries will be possible this afternoon.

The clouds will start to break up a little this evening, so many should get a good look at the super snow moon that is expected to peak just after midnight tonight. The clouds will quickly build back into the area overnight. Snow will even start to develop late tonight into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

Sunday is looking like a snowy day. Snow will start to make the jump over the Mississippi River and into southern Wisconsin between 4-6 a.m. Snow will likely start to fall between 5-7 a.m. on Sunday in Madison. Widespread accumulating snow will continue through afternoon before tapering off late Sunday afternoon or evening. Places west and north of Madison will likely see the most snow. This is where 4-8" of snow will be possible on Sunday. Madison will likely see 3-5" of snow. Places along the WI-IL border will see between 2-4" of snow. Falling snow and snowy roads could make traveling difficult Sunday morning through Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 30s.

The falling snow will be long gone by the time you wake up Monday morning, so widespread school closures/delays look unlikely. The first half of next week looks dry and seasonably cold. Highs Monday through Wednesday of next week will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

More snow will be possible towards the end of next week. The second half of next week looks colder. Highs on Valentine's Day will only be in the 20s, which is cold for this time of year.