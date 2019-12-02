Much quieter weather this week

After two major winter storms impacted the region last week, the weather pattern is looking much quieter this week. Measurable rain and snow is not in the forecast until the end of this weekend or early next week.

As expected, two snowstorms just missed southern Wisconsin. These storm systems brought mostly rain to Madison and surrounding areas, but did dump feet of snow across parts of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

As expected, two major sn❄️w storms just missed us last week. Here's a look at regional snowfall totals from 11/23-12/1. Marquette, MI record 3 feet of snow! #YourWeatherAuthority



This winter storms caused major travel headaches and had a big impact on deer hunters this year. pic.twitter.com/U2cwizilGh — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 2, 2019

These storms caused major headaches for holiday travelers and deer hunters.

Madison officially recorded 0.2" from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, December 1. The 0.2" of snow was measured on Sunday, December 1.

Luckily, this week is going to feature a lot more sunshine than rain and/or snow.

Finally... ☀️-sunshine and quiet weather is in the forecast.



Our sun chances are much higher than our rain/snow chances through Saturday. Our next chance of rain won't be until Sunday. The forecast even favors drier than average weather December 7-11. pic.twitter.com/LlKI2s6Tqv — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 2, 2019

Our next chance of measurable rain won't be until Sunday.

Who said 0's are bad?



After last week, I love the 0's on these maps! #NoSnow #NoRain



Measurable rain and snow is not in the forecast through Saturday. #Enjoy #Iwilltakecreditforthisforecast pic.twitter.com/GJfh3FeF6m — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 2, 2019

The weather pattern even favors drier than average weather through December 1.

Temperature-wise, this week is going to start out cold. Highs on Monday will only be near freezing. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer. Highs midweek will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

By the end of the week, a cold front will move through and knock our temperatures down. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will warm back up to near 40 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

