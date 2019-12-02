Much quieter weather this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) After two major winter storms impacted the region last week, the weather pattern is looking much quieter this week. Measurable rain and snow is not in the forecast until the end of this weekend or early next week.

As expected, two snowstorms just missed southern Wisconsin. These storm systems brought mostly rain to Madison and surrounding areas, but did dump feet of snow across parts of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

These storms caused major headaches for holiday travelers and deer hunters.

Madison officially recorded 0.2" from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, December 1. The 0.2" of snow was measured on Sunday, December 1.

Luckily, this week is going to feature a lot more sunshine than rain and/or snow.

Our next chance of measurable rain won't be until Sunday.

The weather pattern even favors drier than average weather through December 1.

Temperature-wise, this week is going to start out cold. Highs on Monday will only be near freezing. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer. Highs midweek will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

By the end of the week, a cold front will move through and knock our temperatures down. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will warm back up to near 40 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

