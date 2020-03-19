Wedding plans on hold or postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

From cancelations to closures, everyone is adjusting to a “new normal” during the Coronavirus pandemic. For couples planning a wedding, new safety requirements are putting a strain on what is meant to be the best day of their lives.

“It’s hard to get excited right now because we don’t know when we can actually go forth with all of our plans we’ve made over the past year,” says Gina Ennis, event coordinator with Romantic Moments Event Planning.

Ennis has spent the past 24 years coordinating weddings. She knows firsthand just how stressful they can be.

“There is a lot of money involved with planning a wedding. And it’s first and foremost, a lot of couples are on budget and they have saved for this big day,” Ennis tells NBC15 News.

But the 2020 wedding season brings an unprecedented stress factor.

“This is out of the realm of the norm,” Ennis says of the Coronavirus outbreak.

After Governor Evers ordered a ban on gatherings larger than ten people, engaged couples began scrambling to update their wedding plans.

Ennis says couples getting married as late as August have reached out to her, looking for the next steps to reschedule.

“Venue is most important, next would be your caterer because they’re a big part of the wedding,” she says. “I say, ‘Look at your contracts.’ First things first, look and those and see what the vendors do offer in the contracts, in times of these.”

NBC15 News reached out to multiple hotels and venues in the area. Many have already had to reschedule April and May wedding plans.

Ennis says she has already seen flexibility from area vendors.

“I just spoke to a caterer in fact, that said, ‘I’ve got another wedding, but we’re going to fit you in. We’ll work with you. No problems,’” she says.

With no end to social distancing and self-quarantining in sight, Ennis says it is best to take wedding planning one day at a time.

“This we can’t control. So it’s a little bit tough. But we will get through it,” she says. “I always tell the brides, the couples, ‘We’ll get through this. And we’ll do it together.’”

NBC15 News reached out to multiple couples for this story, but all said they were too emotional to speak on-camera. What they did say: wedding venues and wedding companies here in the Madison area are working tirelessly to help them reschedule their big days.

Click here for more information about Romantic Moments Event Planning and to learn more about Ennis.

