Week two of the Friday Football Blitz brings nice weather

It's been an up and down week of weather and that pattern won't be changing as we move into the Labor Day weekend. Good news though for those kicking off their weekend on Friday and for week two of the Friday Football Blitz.

Partly sunny skies are expected as highs top out into the lower to middle 70s. Just a few clouds will linger into Friday evening as temperatures slip down into the upper 60s by kickoff time for high school football. Overall dry conditions will linger into early Saturday morning.

Changes arrive on Saturday with our next weathermaker. This will bring some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The combination of rain and clouds will keep temperatures into the upper 60s for most spots.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking much better. While there is the chance of a spotty shower and sprinkle Sunday and Monday, most places will be dry with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s.

