Weekend Events: August 22-25

From festivals to glow-in-the-dark paddling, there's a lot to do in Madison this weekend. Rob Gard with Destination Madison joined us in the studio to talk about events happening from August 22-25.

The Orton Park Festival starts Thursday on Madison's east side with Family Night at 5:30 p.m. It runs until Sunday at Orton Park. Its one of the country's longest-running outdoor music festivals, and returns to Madison for its 54th year.

The Momentum Urban Arts Fest features live street art happening all day Saturday up and down Monona Drive and other nearby locations on the east side of Madison, including Cottage Grove Road and East Washington Avenue. It is presented by Momentum Arts Tech Madison, and runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Good Neighbor Festival is also back in Middleton this weekend. It has been running since 1964, and features family fun, good music, great food and the good neighbor spirit. The event, happening at Fireman's Park in Middleton August 23-25, includes an art and craft show, a 5K, carnival, petting zoo, laser tag, and a change to try pickleball.

Finally, the 4th Annual Glow Paddle is happening on Friday at Brittingham Boats. Participants are asked to deck out in anything that glows, and paddle down John Nolen Drive to the Monona Terrace to listen to live music on the water. Paddle boards, kayaks and canoes are welcome. Prizes will go to the best decorations. The event starts at 7 p.m. from Brittingham Boats.