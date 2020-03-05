Weekend Events: March 7-8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- It is shaping up to be a beautiful weekend across Wisconsin. Anna Shircel from Destination Madison joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to preview four events happening in Madison on March 7.
7th Annual Chili Cookoff at Essen Haus
- March 7, 6-8 p.m.
- Essen Haus
- Chili enthusiasts will gather for Essen Haus' 7th Annual Chili Cookoff. Stop by from 6-8pm on March 7th to sample all of the chili you can handle. Once you've tried all 15 (or as many as your belly will allow), make sure to vote for your favorite. The crowd favorite becomes the People's Choice Winner. This family-friendly event is $10 for adults and free for kids 10 and under. Check out Essen Haus' Facebook page for three fun, easy ways to save on admission feeds.
Wollersheim Open House
- March 7, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
- Head to Prairie du Sac for an inside look at the Wollersheim distillery. The Open House will feature a day full of activities, including guided distillery tours, cooking demos from Wollersheim very own Chef Romain, and talks from the winemaker and distiller. Wollersheim's first Bottled-in-Bond Brandy will also be released at the Open House.
Admission to the open house is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Ladies Must Swing
- March 7, 8-11 p.m.
- Café CODA
- To celebrate the Month of Women in Jazz, Café CODA welcomes Ladies Must Swing to energize your Saturday night with high energy big band music. Bring all your friends, and your dancing shoes, to rock the night away! Ladies Must Swing is an award-winning all-female Big Band featuring saxophones, trumpets, trombones, piano, bass, drums, congas, guitar and vocals. Admission is $15 or $10 for students with ID.
Kids in the Rotunda: Trinity Irish Dance
- March 7, 9:30am, 11:00am, 1:00pm
- Overture Center for the Arts
- Since its inception 35 years ago, the Trinity Irish Dancers have grown from a dozen students practicing in a basement to the largest and most recognized Irish dance school in the world. Enjoy the performances as young dances showcase their skills on the Kids in the Rotunda stage. For extra fun, stop by the Promenade Terrace at 10:15am or 11:45am for free half-hour dance lessons with instructors from Trinity Irish Dance. Guests are also encouraged to stop by the Library's Children's Room from 9am-1pm for free activities inspired by the performance. Appropriate for all ages. Free admission.