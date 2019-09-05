Weekend Events: September 5-8

Destination Madison's Rob Gard joined NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about events happening this weekend in the Madison area.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is happening at the Alliant Energy Center on Sept. 5-7. For three days, the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall is transformed into a haven for quilters and quilt admirers. Tickets are $10 for one day, $15 for two days and $18 for three-day admission. Click here for more information.

The Strollin' Middleton Jazz Festival takes place on Sept. 6 from 5 to 11 p.m. This marks the 15th "jazz stroll" event. The jazz mini-fest will feature performances from 15 bands presenting five hours of continuous and diverse live music at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Middleton. Click here for more information.

The 10th Annual Yahara Riverfest is happening on Sept. 7 from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at Conservancy Commons Park in DeForest. It features rubber duck decorations and race on the Yahara River, wagon rides, fishing games and a fishing clinic, pumpkin decorating, rock climbing wall, petting zoo and three performance stages.

IRONMAN Wisconsin and the IRONKIDS Fun Run are also happening this weekend. The kids run is on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 13 years can take part in this casual fun run around the Capitol Square. Then, IRONMAN Wisconsin starts on Sept. 8 and 6:45 a.m. Nearly 2,500 athletes will head out on a daylong journey, swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles, and running a full marathon.