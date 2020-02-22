Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild Saturday and Sunday

This weekend's forecast is certainly going to put a big smile on anyone's face! A 'Get Outside Alert' will likely need to be issued for Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

This weekend will feature a ton of sunshine and 'warm' February temperatures. The best part about this weekend is there is not one drop of rain or one flake of snow in the forecast.

Now this is a weekend forecast...



-☀️✔️

-🚫💧 & ❄️

- 'Warm' February Temperatures 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/JmSF5uOnDf — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 22, 2020

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s, which is well above average for this time of year. The average high in Madison is 33 degrees on February 22.

Sunday will likely be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. A few places could even flirt with 50 degrees.

Despite the above average temperatures, record warmth is not expected. The record high in Madison on February 22 is 68 degrees (2017) and the 58 degrees on February 23.

This mild, dry stretch of weather will not continue too far into the upcoming work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy and dry day, though.

A weakening storm system will likely impact the region and could bring in a long stretch of light snow Monday night through Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations and travel impacts will be possible Tuesday through Wednesday. How much snow that will fall and how widespread the travel impacts will be still have to be determined. The NBC15 Weather Authority Team will be keeping a close eye on this storm system.

🚫💧or ❄️ this weekend... A long stretch of light snow will be possible Monday night through Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qXJeqxJ3tG — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 22, 2020

The snow chances will likely wrap up Wednesday night. Snow flurries will still be possible on Thursday, though. The end of next week looks cold. Highs will only be in the 20s. Single-digit temperature readings will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.