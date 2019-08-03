Weekend features afternoon and evening storms

This may be hard to believe, but we could use a little drink from Mother Nature. With only around a quarter of an inch of rainfall for most places over the last two weeks, things are starting to dry up. This weekend looks like it will feature some wet weather at times.

The good news is that most of the weekend will be warm and sunny. Storm chances both Saturday and Sunday look to develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday coverage will be more widespread than Sunday as storm activity drifts from north to south.

While no severe weather is anticipated, general summer storms can be expected. This includes lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. If a storm approaches your area, take cover until conditions improve. Rainfall in the next 24-36 hours will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch. In the heavier storms, there could be locally heavier totals around a half inch.

