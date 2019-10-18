Weekend lane closures on Verona Road

One lane will be closed on northbound Verona Road between County PD and Williamsburg Way this weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Crews will complete interchange ramp tie-ins for the new Verona Road lanes.

WisDOT said only one left turn lane will be open from eastbound County PD to northbound Verona Road. Both southbound Verona Road lanes and lanes on County PD will remain open.

Backups and delays are anticipated throughout the weekend, especially Saturday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time, and be alert for crews and equipment in the area.

These lane restrictions are weather dependent and subject to change. WisDOT said the backup dates would be Oct. 25-Oct.28.

This section of Verona Road is scheduled to open to three lanes each way in early November. The entire Verona Road project is currently scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.

