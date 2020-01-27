Weinermobile driver let off the hook for not following Move Over Law

An unusual sight was spotted in Southeastern Wisconsin recently. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was pulled over by a Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputy for not following the state’s Move Over Law.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they gave the driver a verbal warning.

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move out of the lane or slow down when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Hundreds of emergency responders and maintenance workers are injured or killed on the nation’s highways, says the sheriff’s office.

