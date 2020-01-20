'Weird looking' husky finds home after being abandoned by breeder

A Siberian husky that was turned into a New Jersey shelter because of “weird” eyes has been adopted, after photos of the pup went viral.

Jubilee, a four-year-old female husky, has a deformity that makes it appear as if she is always surprised. A breeder gave her away in 2018, saying he could not sell Jubilee because she had “weird” eyes.

Last week, the shelter finally took to social media, calling for someone to give Jubilee a forever home.

More than 150 people applied to adopt Jubilee, according to CNN.

And then over the weekend, the shelter said that Jubilee has found her "forever home" with a family that had previously adopted a dog from them.

"Since the original Facebook post went viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support, and inquiries, including adoption requests," said the shelter, Husky House. "We are so happy to see that everyone feels she is as wonderful as we always knew she was.”

