Wendy’s pledges $500K donation to social justice

(CNN/Gray News) – Wendy’s is responding after getting grilled on social media for a franchisee’s donation to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Wendy’s said in the coming days it will use its Twitter account to amplify black voices. (Source: CNN) Wendy's tweeted it's committed to donating $500,000 to support social justice, the youth and education in the black community. The first contribution is going to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which represents 300,000 students at historically black colleges and universities. Wendy’s said in the coming days it will use its Twitter account to amplify black voices. “Because what’s the point of this big platform if we don’t use it for what matters during times like these?” the post said.

Our employees and customers have spoken loud and clear. We know we have a lot more to do than a donation. We’re committed to doing the work and we hear you. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

The move by the burger chain followed reports that James Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy Companies, donated nearly $500,000 to Trump’s re-election.

Muy owns and operates 800 Wendy's, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations across the United States.

Some people had associated the donation to Trump with the parent company.

“We never have and will never contribute to a presidential campaign,” Wendy’s pledged in a tweet.

We never have and will never contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record our CEO has always kept that same energy too. Facts. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

