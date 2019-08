Madison Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Junction Road for a home burglary around 1:15 a.m.

The people living there woke up to sounds of someone inside and yelled, "We’re calling the police."

The suspects then fled with personal property taken from the home. No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-266-6014.