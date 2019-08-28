‘We’re excited:’ Midwest Express initially flying to Grand Rapids, Omaha and Cincinnati

Midwest Express announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28 the initial flight destinations and final steps for flights to commence from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

"We're all very excited and thrilled to see the strides that Midwest Express is making on its return here to Milwaukee, where Midwest Express belongs," Brian Dranzik, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport director said

The initial routes will be flying to Grand Rapids, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

"It is a good looking airplane -- and we're excited to show it off. We're excited to start operating," Greg Aretakis, President of Midwest Express said. "It's a big day for Milwaukee. It's a big day for the traveling public."

Earlier this month, airline officials announced they had signed an agreement with Portland, Maine-based Elite Airways LLC to begin non-stop flight service from Midwest Express’ home base at Mitchell. Midwest Express will establish its own reservations system, customer service operations and in-flight amenities to support the new flights. All public-facing customer interaction, including the branding on the planes, will be Midwest Express.

And yes, there will be freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. 🍪🍪🍪