'We're here to help': Mauston students' lunch debt balanced with community donations

Christmas arrived early for students in Mauston after donations from the community helped kids pay off their lunch debits.

The Mauston School District says Juneau County schools, including Mauston, have one of the highest percentages of annual applications for free and reduced meal prices in southern Wisconsin.

“It’s been an amazing outpouring of generosity,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch in a release. “I talked to a one community member who asked me how much it would take to bring our negative balances to zero, and he said, ‘a check will be coming in the mail!’ How can we even say thank you for that kind of gift?”

Heesch says donations made by the community went to paying off students’ negative meal balance. This will help parents to have a fresh start in the new year.

In the Mauston School District, about 57 percent of students are on free or reduced meal plans, says district business manager Sue Goyette.

“Some people may have a change in employment circumstances – it could be temporary or permanent. They might not realize that this change could mean they now qualify for reduced price or free meals. We always urge parents to call the district office if they need assistance with the application process. We’re here to help,” Goyette says.

“We are overwhelmed by the response of people to the needs of our families,” said Superintendent Heesch. “People have been stopping by with checks. It’s been incredible,” according to Goyette.

