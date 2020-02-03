‘We’re much more worried about influenza’: Experts warn the flu is more concerning than Coronavirus

Now declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, the Coronavirus is dominating the news cycle across the globe. Meantime, American health officials say influenza is causing more concern.

“It's making the news, and people are dying. So that always freaks people out. But people are dying from influenza. We've had a lot more deaths from influenza in the United States,” says Brenda Klahn, infection prevnetionist with SSM Health.

Klahn says the numbers speak for themselves: there are 425 deaths linked to the Coronavirus and only 11 cases in the United States. That is compared to 19 million cases of influenza in the U.S., and more than 10 thousand deaths this flu season.

Right now, the United States is seeing peak levels of influenza across the country. At the same time, medical experts are hearing patient concern for a different illness.

“I have a friend who said, 'If I had a vaccine for the Coronavirus, I would have people lined up for it.' Well the flu is quite more serious right now, and yet people aren't getting their flu vaccinations,” Klahn says.

So far, there is no Coronavirus vaccine.

World health exerts report 20,438 cases of the Coronavirus globally. While numbers like that can be scary, American health officials say the odds of getting sick with the Coronavirus are not very high.

“People are not out there and about with Coronavirus, walking down the halls or walking in the grocery store. People aren't out and about with Coronavirus right now,” Klahn says.

Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 21 million Americans will get the flu this season, meaning it is imperative to get a flu shot and stay home from work or school if you are sick.

Even though the Coronavirus risk is low for Americans, medical experts are monitoring clinics and hospitals for patients who may have recently traveled to Wuhan, China. Experts will continue to monitor virus numbers in case it continues to spread over the coming weeks.

