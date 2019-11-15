West Allis police searching for missing mom and toddler

The West Allis Police Dept. is asking for help finding a mother and daughter who have not been seen since early Friday morning.

Investigators say Jenevieve Irvin, 33, and her three-year-old daughter, Summer Taylor, were last seen around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of S. 60 Street, in the Milwaukee suburb.

According to police, they may not be wearing warm enough clothing for how cold it is outside and may not even have on shoes.

Jenevieve is described as a light-skinned black woman, standing approximately 5'1" tall and weighing about 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, according to police. They were not able to say what Summer had been wearing.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the West Allis Police Dept. at 414-302-8000.