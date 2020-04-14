West Allis thanks everyone for the pizza and coffee, but says some people need it more

The West Allis Fire Department, on behalf of themselves, EMTs, and paramedics, expressed its deep thanks to everyone who has brought them pizza or coffee during the coronavirus pandemic, but wants them to know there is something better they can do with those gifts.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the firefighters said they don’t need free pizza or free coffee, nor do they need the gifts certificates they’ve received. However, there are people who do.

“As much as we greatly appreciate the gesture, please offer a free cup of coffee or pizza to the families who are struggling to feed their children, the older generation, the self-employed, or to anyone else who is suffering financially from COVID-19 measures,” the post read.

More than once the firefighters reiterated their thanks to the community for their support and said they are humbled by the outpouring. They noted, though, firefighters don’t do what they do for recognition or rewards.

“Taking risks, dealing with unknowns, and putting ourselves in harm's way is what each one of us took an oath to do,” the post continued. “There is no need for anything free or discounted just for doing our job.”

The fire department concluded by reminding West Allis they are always there for the city and the city can count on them, but offered the final message: “Let’s take care of those who really need it!”

