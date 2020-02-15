West Towne Mall: Treat yourself during the month of love

February is the month and love, but Valentine's Day isn’t the only day to celebrate. Mikey Meyerhofer with West Towne Mall shares ways to treat yourself any day of the week.

In terms of what to wear for a date night, Meyerhofer showcased a t-shirt with a heart pattern from Torrid. Many stores in West Towne Mall have more comfortable options for dressing up, like closed toed flats with hearts on one of the toes. For other unique and comfy date night looks, click here.

If you’re looking for a little glam, Meyerhofer suggests stopping by Sephora. You can easily brighten up a full black outfit with bright lips or eye shadow.

For a sweeter side to Valentine’s Day, Meyerhofer suggests red velvet cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory.

