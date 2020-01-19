West Towne Mall: Trends to Try in 2020

With a new year, many might want to try a new trend and break out of your comfort zone. Mikey Meyerhofer with West Towne Mall shares ways to freshen up your wardrobe or take part in the latest craze.

For fashion, Meyerhofer says it's a classic trend and easy try out with simple leopard print accessories. Another popular fashion choice are midi skirts, which can easily be dressed up or down depending on your own unique style.

As for hair, accessories are making a comeback from the '80s. From scrunchies to headbands, accessories are an easy and cheap way to add something to your favorite look.

In the shoe world, combat boots and white shoes are big new trends which each bring something different to an outfit.