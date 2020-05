A portion of West Washington Ave is closed Sunday night after a shots fired incident, police say.

Police could not confirm at this time whether anyone is hurt.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the road is closed near Regent Street. No word on when the street is expected to re-open.

The call came in for a weapons violation at 6:02 p.m., according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.