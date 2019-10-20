Wet & windy Monday

Sunday, October 20, 2019

4:00 p.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

Tonight’s Weather Impact Scale: Green (No Impactful Weather)

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next weather system set to arrive Monday morning. Strong southerly winds will develop after midnight tonight which will keep our temperatures warm for the Monday morning commute. A band of showers is expected to develop and move through the area starting Monday morning between 8-10 AM. The onset of the showers will vary depending on where you live. The further west you live, you could see rain as early as 8-9 AM. Those of you who live east of Madison may not see showers develop until mid to late morning. Rain will end during the mid afternoon hours as drier air wraps into our low pressure system. 0.75”-1.50” of precipitation appears possible. Wrap around moisture will lead to off and on showers through the day Tuesday. There will be a big temperature drop as colder Canadian air wraps around the low pressure system and moves in.

Looking ahead, our new computer model data, as of this afternoon, is trying to develop some type of upper level feature to our south on Thursday. If these trends continue, we’ll likely need to increase rain chances. Regardless, it appears a gray and cold week is in store for southern Wisconsin with rain chances most days.