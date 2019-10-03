Wet weather moving out of our area Thursday, but October rain already above average

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

Weather impact Thursday is low (1) because of ongoing flooding issues and morning drizzle.

A slow moving cold front will continue to exit to the southeast Thursday. In its wake, clouds, increasing wind and cool conditions are expected. Temperatures are expected to hold nearly steady in the mid-50s Thursday. Another round of rain will move in Saturday and bring additional rain total of 0.25 to 0.75 inches. Dry conditions are expected into next week.