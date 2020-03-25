Weyauwega man dead after rescuing dog from frozen pond

A Waupaca County man is dead after rescuing a dog that had fallen through ice into a pond.

At 3:52 p.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a 30 year-old man in distress in a pond on private property in the Town of Weyauwega. The man went onto the pond to rescue the dog.

When authorities arrived, the dog was out of the pond.

At approximately 4:10, the man was found in the pond and given life-saving procedures before being transported to Theda Care Medical Center in Waupaca. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Weyauwega Fire Department, Weyauwega Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service assisted in rescue efforts.