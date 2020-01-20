What Wisconsin does to protect used car buyers

Just because a title is clean and the history report shows nothing doesn’t mean you aren’t spending thousands on a vehicle with a dangerous past.

Ask Mickey Lavoie. When When he bought is white Chevy Silverado in early 2016 for $25,000 from a dealer, he had no idea what it had been through.

The truck belonged to the Department of Homeland Security, and it was used on the border in Texas and Louisiana. InvestigateTV found photos of what the truck looked like at the end of its time with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The truck was in bad shape.

NBC15 wanted to see what protections there were for used car buyers in Wisconsin and checked in with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported that in 2018 236,150 new vehicles were sold and 404,914 used vehicles in Wisconsin. Terry Walsh, with WisDOT office of Public Affairs stated those two numbers do not include a few “obscure situations like those sold as part of a cash transaction with out-of-state residents.”

Brandon Wilbik is part of the field investigation unit territories for WisDOT. He said Wisconsin and Maine are the only states that require dealers to do a complete inspection on used vehicles and then publish the findings in a buyers guide.

WIlbik shared a 10 page document with NBC15 called Chapter Trans 139, Motor Vehicle Trade Practices. It lays out the “requirements for motor vehicle dealers and salespersons, including advertising, vehicle disclosure, warranties and the motor vehicle purchase contract.”

“I'd say Wisconsin is probably on the upper echelon as far as protecting consumers and vehicle sales,” said Wilbik.

As the state statute details, every dealer must go through a safety inspection of every used vehicle before it is sold. Wilbik said this is part of the Reasonable Care Standard and then the findings are published in the Wisconsin Buyers Guide. There are a number of “yes” and “no” boxes to check, but he pointed out that if a dealer finds a problem, like an oil leak, the dealer must leave a detailed explanation. As long as all of the problems are listed in the buyers guide, the dealer can legally sell that vehicle.

“Before [the dealer] fills out that guide, they have to test drive the vehicle. They have to do a visual inspection: the interior, the exterior, the undercarriage,” said Wilbik. “Then they have to lift the vehicle off the ground – make sure the brake thickness matches the required state statues. Then based on that, if they see anything that’s an obvious problem they have to look further.”

When it comes to vehicles bought over state lines in auctions, like the one in the InvestigateTV report featured on Monday night, Wilbik said if it was in an accident and that information wasn’t released there are some protections in place for the Wisconsin dealer.

“If they end up buying a vehicle at auction, that turns out to have an accident that wasn't disclosed or there's some negative information, then it would go back to that auction to make them whole,” said Wilbik.

Another common term used when buying a used vehicle is “sold as-is.” Wilbik said you’ll see dealers writing that on some of the paperwork they are giving to consumers, but in Wisconsin the state is conscious when it comes to selling used-vehicles.

“Again, it's a requirement to do that Wisconsin Buyers Guide. So you can say a vehicle is “sold as-is,” but that Wisconsin Buyers Guide and the inspection that it details has to be accurate,” said Wilbik. “So you can't say, I made a mistake on that guide and our inspection missed something, ‘well I just sold it as is.’ Wisconsin isn't like that. Some of our surrounding states are like that.”

Wilbik also pointed out that Lemon Laws do not apply to used vehicles.

"It has to be a new vehicle. You have to be the first owner of that vehicle. And problems have to develop in that first year of ownership,” said Wilbik.

For a complete look at WisDOT’s Vehicle Buyer’s Guide – Wise Buys, click here.

