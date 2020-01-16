‘What a glorious day’: Arkansas inmates get baptized while in jail

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas made a big announcement concerning the spirituality of their inmates.

On Thursday, the Crittenden County Jail had 16 inmates receive baptism.

Allen posted to Facebook, “What a glorious day. All the Glory to God! Today the Crittenden County Jail had 16 inmates that went through the waters of baptism in the name of Jesus."

In the past three months, 25 inmates were baptized during jail ministry, according to Sheriff Mike Allen.