What causes a shelf cloud?

A lot of viewers sent in photos of an ominous, wedge like cloud. This is called a shelf cloud. A shelf cloud is usually formed along the leading edge of a line of thunderstorms. It occurs out ahead of the storms in a region known as the "gust front."

Rain embedded within the storm drags down cool, dense air to the surface. This air then spreads out, kinda like when you open a faucet.

The air then encounters warm, moist air feeding into the storm and condenses into a low lying cloud.

Gust fronts have very strong winds associated with them, this is because the cold air meeting the warm air forms a large difference in pressure, which contributes to the damaging wind threat.