What happened to the heavy snow?

Are you wondering where is heavy snow? We we're supposed to wake up to SNOWmageddon Sunday morning.

Last week, most of the major forecast models brought a strong storm system into the sweet spot for snow for southern Wisconsin. The EURO, GFS, NAM and RPM were all showing snowfall totals between 6-18" of snow for most of the area late last week. This is why the threat of heavy snow increased Wednesday through Friday.

Wondering what happened to all the snow?



Last week, the forecast models brought a strong storm system into the sweet spot for snow for our area. On Saturday, the strong storm system shifted further east and south and it took the heaviest snow with it.



I'm bummed about it too!

On Saturday, the strong storm system shifted further east and south and it took the heaviest axis of snow with it. A shift just a few hundred miles to the south and east can have a big difference on the impacts a storm system like this can have on an area.

Keep in mind, there was always going to be a sharp snowfall cutoff with this system. There was going to be a short distance between places that get hammered with snow and places that don't see much at all.

We won't have to wait long for our next opportunity of snow! Our next big weather maker will arrive Sunday night. This storm system will bring in widespread snow.

Bummed about not seeing snow on Saturday? Well, you won't have to wait long for our next round of accumulating snow!



Bummed about not seeing snow on Saturday? Well, you won't have to wait long for our next round of accumulating snow!

Our next big weather maker will bring in 1-3" of snow tonight. Plus, there will be more opportunities of snow through next week.

Snow will start to develop from west to east across the area after 8 p.m. on Sunday. A shield of snow will likely be covering the area by midnight. The snow will taper off from west to east across the area late Sunday night into Monday.

Snowfall totals will likely range from 1-3" of snow. The southeastern corner of the area could see a little less snow than the rest of the area. Snowy/slick roads could impact the morning commute on Monday.

There will be more opportunities of snow later next week too. It's still a little to early to get into those details right now.