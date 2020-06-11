What happens if an employee tests positive for COVID-19? Health official reiterates steps taken

As businesses reopen, Public Health Madison Dane Co. is working with employers on best practices when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials said they will contact a business if an employee was at a worksite while contagious and work with them on who will need to be notified.

“If you are either an employee or someone in the community and you are concerned, rest assured that public health is doing the contact tracing and if anyone were to be exposed, they would be receiving some contact from public health,” business liaison for Public Health Madison Dane Co., Bonnie Koenig, said.

Koenig said if employees feel the business they work for is not following proper guidelines, they can submit a compliance complaint .

If Public Health receives a complaint and there is no change after numerous attempts to educate, they can move forward with enforcement and issue a citation. However, Koenig said they have not had to do that.

When it comes to businesses disclosing when workers test positive for COVID-19, she said the right people will be notified through contact tracing.

“We are going to be working with employers and the people who were exposed so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19, but people that were not exposed and don’t need to be worried may not be contacted. That is part of being protective of that information and doing the work that needs to be done in contact tracing,” she said.

If businesses, employees or customers have question on current policies, click HERE for a breakdown.

