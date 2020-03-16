What is “social distancing” and why are experts telling people to practice it?

You’ve probably been hearing the term “social distancing” as health officials and scientists work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The reason why schools are closed and events are cancelled is because communities are encouraging social distancing. UW-Health is breaking down the concept to help people understand why they say you should be doing it right now.

Social distancing is a strategy aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Experts at UW-Health says it’s a conscious effort to reduce contact between people. Reducing contact means reducing the risk of a mass amount of people contracting the virus at the same time, which experts say would overwhelm our nation’s healthcare system.

Health officials stress that even those who aren’t experiencing symptoms or are not considered part of a “high-risk” group, should still take precautions and make lifestyle changes for the time being to ensure others aren’t put at risk.

