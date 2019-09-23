What the Fall Equinox really means

It may not feel like it, but we are officially into the Fall season! The Fall Equinox officially started Monday morning at 2:50 a.m. We know that the days are getting shorter and cooler temperatures are close, but what does it actually mean?

The Fall Equinox marks the time where the Suns most direct rays are directly over the Equator. This means means nearly equal day and night all over the world! Interesting tidbit, the word "equinox" is derived from two Latin words - aequus, meaning "equal" and nox, meaning "night."

The days will continue to slowly get shorter over the next couple of months, as the direct rays of the sun move slowly southward. Eventually, leading us to the start of Winter on December 21st.. While we are starting Fall, our friends in the Southern Hemisphere are starting their Spring.

From start to finish, big changes will happen in both the temperature and daylight department. Afternoon highs go from the upper 60s into the upper 20s. Overnight lows go from the middle 40s to the middle teens. Daylight lost between the start and end of fall is staggering and at three hours and eight minutes!

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.