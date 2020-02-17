What to bring with you to the polls for the Spring Primary

The Spring Primary is February 18 across the state. People will be heading out the polls to cast their votes.

PHOTO: Voting booth, Photo Date: November 5, 2012 (Source: Lindsay D’Addato / WyoFile / CC BY 2.0)

Voters need to remember to bring a photo ID with them to their polling location. The ID needs to be a Wisconsin DOT issued driver's license, identification card, military ID or U.S. passport. If you do not have one of these IDs click here for exceptions.

People can register to vote online or at their polling location on February 18. If you plan to register to vote at your polling location you need to bring a proof of address, such as a utility bill. If you register online you still need to bring your photo ID and a proof of address to your polling location.

If you do not know where your polling location is click here to find it on MyVote.wi.gov. You can also find out what is on your ballot there too.

More information about the Spring Primary click here.