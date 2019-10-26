What to wear while checking off your Fall Bucket List

From apple picking to tailgating for Badger football games, there’s plenty of fun things to check off items on your Fall Bucket list.

Mikey Meyerhofer from West Towne Mall breaks down everything you’ll need to take advantage of autumn in Madison.

Meyerhofer suggests sporting some hiking gear from Athleta to see some of the beautiful fall colors. After a workout, treat yourself to some pumpkin cheesecake which is available for a limited time at the Cheesecake Factory.

Torrid is another great store at the mall which has plenty of options for a night out in downtown to celebrate Halloween.

