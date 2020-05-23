What you need to know about WI state parks reopening this Saturday

Starting Saturday, almost all Wisconsin state parks are back open, with some restrictions still in place due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Wisconsin DNR laid out the rules of the reopening on its website the day before.

According to their plan, all parks will return to regular operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

A number of day-use area restrooms at parks will also reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3. However, no hand sanitizer will be available at the restrooms, the DNR says.

The DNR noted that all group, family and indoor group campsites will remain closed through June 7, and all reservations canceled through June 7. The plan after June 7 is still under review.

The DNR adds that permit and reservation holders will be contacted and provided a full refund.

The exception to Saturday's reopening is four state parks, which will not reopen. They are:

Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area

Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area

Parfrey's Glen state Natural area

Pewits Nest state Natural area

The DNR also reminds visitors that annual park stickers or trail passes are required to visit state parks and trails. They can be purchased online or by calling 1-888-305-0398 daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, as of Saturday afternoon, the online purchase link did not work.