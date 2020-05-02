What you need to know about this year's fishing opener in Wisconsin

Get out your bait and tackle because it is now officially fishing season in Wisconsin.

But before you head out on the water, make sure you are up to speed on the Wisconsin DNR's fishing guide.

You will need a license to fish, which will run you about $5. You can pick up a license on the DNR's website here.

There are also some restrictions in place on where you can catch certain fish during opening weekend. Find out what those restrictions are here.

And while we'll like it to be just fishing opener, this isn't the most normal of circumstances for one. DNR Secretary Preston Cole is asking anglers to take the time to maintain social distancing when you can, off-shore or on-shore.

With nearly 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state, Cole says everyone should be able to find a place close to home.

"Let's stay close to home and get out on the waters in your own community, and you're own community is where you shop, where you go to church, where your kids go to school, that's your community, you can stay closer there, everybody is going to be better off," Secretary Cole says.