What's Next - Arctic blast by the end of the week

After record snowfall on Sunday, southern Wisconsin will have to brace for itself for the coldest air of the winter season so far by the end of the work week.

On Sunday, 6.0" officially fell at the Dane County Regional Airport. This is now the daily snowfall record for Madison on February 9. The previous record was 4.8" set in 2010. Madison average a 6" snow once every two years.

❄️�� SUNDAY'S SNOWFALL REPORTS ��❄️



Madison - 6.0" (Daily snowfall record for 2/9)



The highest snowfall totals were recorded north of Madison. This is where 10" of snow fell.



How often does Madison record a 6" snow?



About once every 2 years. pic.twitter.com/QFJwn2jJWQ — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 10, 2020

The highest snowfall totals were recorded north of Madison. Here's the highest snowfall reports on Sunday: New Lisbon 10.0", Reedsburg 10.0", Endeavor 10.0", White Creek 9.5", Pardeville 9.0", Portage 8.8" and Wyocena 8.5".

Southern Wisconsin probably won't see snow again until Wednesday into Thursday. A strong storm system will pass south of the area during this time and bring in a round of light snow.

The bigger weather headline later this week will be the Arctic blast. A strong cold front and Arctic high will drop south across the area Thursday into Friday. This is when temperatures are expected to drop like a rock.

What's Next➡️❄️�� ARCTIC BLAST ��❄️



A quick round of light snow will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. A strong cold front and Arctic high will drop south across the Midwest on Friday. Temperatures will drop 5-15 degrees below 0⃣ Friday morning. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/MuiRqnI0a3 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 10, 2020

Temperatures will likely drop throughout the day on Thursday. The coldest time frame this week will be Thursday night into Friday morning. This is when temperatures will likely range from 5 to 15 degrees below zero. The record low in Madison on February 14 is -13 (1951),

High temperatures on Friday will only be in the teens. Temperatures will be back into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.