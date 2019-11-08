Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery; Vanna White hosts

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery Thursday, forcing the popular game show to cancel its taping for the day, the show revealed in a tweet Friday evening.

The surgery was successful, the tweet continued, adding that the longtime host of America’s Game is resting comfortably and already eager to get back on the job.

Taping resumed as normal on Friday, the show said, except for one big change: Vanna White has stepped out from her wall of letters and has stepped in as host.

Here’s wishing Sajak a speedy recovery.

